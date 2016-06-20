23 December 2016: Texacali254 - Who I Be / O.G.H.H. Texacali254 was born in Waco, Tx and raised in Sacramento, Ca. The rapper has been going back and forth from Sac to Waco, hence the name. He has already got some underground releases under his belt and is aiming for some new material that's scheduled to drop on January 27th. There will be two separate albums set to drop on the same day. "Who I Be" will include 9 tracks and will feature guest appearances by Troc Legac, Big Scrap, Messy and Bootz Rothchyde. "O.G.H.H." (Old Good Hip-Hop) will be made of 9 tracks featuring Young3, Ant Dezzy, Redboi916 and Shorty. Excluding skits you'll get a total number of 11 songs. You can already pre-order both albums on Amazon: "Who I Be" and "O.G.H.H.". Check out Texacali254 on SoundCloud, Instagram, Twitter and ReverbNation. Tracklists: (show tracklist)

Who I Be:

01. Intro (skit)

02. (skit)

03. Blue Cheese

04. Bob da Builder

05. Sippin on That Lean f. Tron Legac

06. Bad Guy

07. Traffic f. Big Scrap & Messy

08. What You Want f. Bootz Rothchyde

09. Outro (skit)



O.G.H.H.:

01. Intro (skit)

02. (skit)

03. I Feel Good f. Young3 & Ant Dezzy

04. I Ball f. Ant Dezzy

05. Break the Mold (skit)

06. Drop Dead Sexy f. Young3

07. Sex High f. Redboi916

08. So Fine f. Shorty

09. Outro (skit)





