20 January 2017: Big Tone & Dee Cisneros - Mob Influenced
Check out a brand new project from two homeboy rappers: a well known Antioch representative Big Tone and a Sacramento artist Dee Cisneros. "Mob Influenced" is made of 15 songs with guest appearances by Sneaks, CN and Calle. You can grab its digital version on iTunes and Amazon. Follow Big Tone and Dee Cisneros and on Instagram. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
20 January 2017: D-Lo - We Outside
Oakland rapper D-Lo is back with a brand new solo project called "We Outside". It was released under Black Market Records and includes 16 tracks with guest appearances by Mozzy, Show Banga, J-Diggs, IAmSu!, Sleepy D, Husalah and more. Production was delivered by June Onna Beat, Sleepy D and Husalah. You can grab it on Amazon. Follow Mr. No Hoe on Facebook, Twitter and SoundCloud. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
20 January 2017: Laroo - Flashbang
Richmond rapper Laroo will be out with the new project on February 3rd. The Hard Hitta will bring his fans a set of 8 tracks featuring C-Bo, B-Legit, Rich Rocka, Cousin Fik, Lil Blood, Nef The Pharaoh, Dutch Santana, Stresmatic, Boo Banga and more. Check out Laroo THH on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
20 January 2017: Shigady Da Playboy - Treal Business
Crest Creepaz' member - Shigady Da Playboy - is coming out with his new solo project on January 31st. The album will be called "Treal Business" and will be made of 12 tracks with guest appearances by Killa Keise, ST Spittin, Indecent The Slapmaster, Boss Hogg, Kobra Abysmal and Lil Mac Tha Cutt. All beats were produced by Indecent The Slapmaster. Visit Shigady on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
20 January 2017: Family Mobbalation: Da Movie
Vallainyous comes from Fairfield, California, was raised in Seattle, Washington and now resides in San Francisco. We've known him from his features on Lil Raider's projects from around 2006/07, however it appears that the rapper brought a lot more to the underground scene. He's back with a compilation project called "Family Mobbalation: Da Movie" which is available now on CD Baby. The project is made of 22 songs with verses delivered by Raw Krack, Yung Pook, Slick Tha Pimp, Romey Nite, Bink Mack Da Most, Vallainyous, Neno B, Mac Miere, Meagene Kokerland, Yung Biz, Roy Steele and many more. Follow Vallainyous on Facebook and visit his ReverbNation and BandCamp profiles.
20 January 2017: Littles - Keys To Success
"Keys To Success" is the name of upcoming release from Fresno rapper Littles. It's scheduled to drop on February 1st and will be made of 16 songs with guest appearances by The Jacka, E-40, Lil Goofy, Robby Ice, Skeam, Young Beto and more. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
20 January 2017: Point 5 - No Holding Back Volume 1
Hayward rapper Point 5 is back with his new solo project titled "No Holding Back Volume 1". What you'll get is a set of 12 songs featuring Young Toda. The project is available now in a digital version on Amazon. Be sure to visit Point 5 on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
20 January 2017: Juliano - Pesos Musica Ambition
Tracy (209) rapper Juliano is out with a new solo project called "Pesos Musica Ambition". The album is made of 10 songs featuring Show Banga. Production was brought by WassupFabe, Keezy, MexicoDro, KSwisha, Dave-O and LGNDRY JAAY. You can grab it online on Amazon. Follow Juliano on Twitter, Instagram and SoundCloud. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
20 January 2017: C5 - Only Up From Here
Oakland / Los Angeles rapper C5 is out with his new solo project called "Only Up From Here" that is made of 9 solo tracks. You can purchase its digital version on Amazon and iTunes. Visit C5 on Twitter, SoundCloud, Facebook, Instagram and officialc5.com.
20 January 2017: Karon The Don - The Don Album
Bay Area rapper by the name of Karon The Don is freshly out with a brand new solo project called "The Don Album". It features 7 songs with guest appearances by San Quinn, Kafani, Facegame Marati, C.O.Z. and Nitha. You can purchase its digital version on Amazon. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
17 January 2017: Tall Boi & Boss Hogg - Creepin' Tall
Vallejo rapper Boss Hogg and Sacramento representative Tall Boi are out with a brand new project called "Creepin' Tall". The album is made of 13 songs with guest appearances by San Quinn, J-Diggs, Beeda Weeda, Vital, Reek Daddy, Rydah J Klyde, Shigady, Tha Sauce, Seanessy, B-Luv and more. You can purchase its digital version on CD Baby and iTunes. Visit Boss Hogg on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Follow Tall Boi on Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud and ReverbNation. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
17 January 2017: T-Nutty & Liq - Slangin And Bangin Pt. 2
Almost 5 years ago two Sacramento representatives - T-Nutty and Liq - dropped their joint project called "Slangin And Bangin". Now they're aiming for part 2, which is scheduled to be released on January 27th. The album will include 16 songs with guest performances by C-Bo, Killa Tay, Mitchy Slick, Rydah J Klyde, Marvaless, Street Knowledge, Mob Jr, Work Dirty, Lil Meek and more. Follow T-Nutty on Instagram and Twitter. Get at Liq on Instagram and Twitter. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
17 January 2017: D Rek - Super Banana OG (free)
Meadowview (Sacramento) rapper by the name of D Rek has recently brought his new project called "Super Banana OG". It's made of 15 songs featuring D-Lo, Young Mezzy, Cozmo, Mula Gang, Chippass, C Plus and others. Production was done by Teo I Like This, Architekz, Kha M Beats, Eli, Cozmo, J Fresh, Yunq A and more. You can check out the entire thing for free on SoundCloud. Follow D Rek on Instagram and SoundCloud. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
17 January 2017: Young Mezzy - Undeniable
Fairfield rapper Young Mezzy was quite fertile in the last two years. BayUndaground.com wrote about 6 of his releases, including 2 parts of "707 Say It Backwards" or the latest "Priority" that dropped in October last year. In a few days he'll be back with his next project - an 8-track deep album titled "Undeniable" and presented by June Onna Beat. You'll hear guest appearances by Celly Ru, Nef The Pharaoh, D-Rek, JT The 4th, Sleepy D, Jojo and more. Follow Young Mezzy on Twitter, SoundCloud and Instagram. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
17 January 2017: $ir Cloud - Year Of The Cloud (free)
Vallejo representative $ir Cloud brought his new project called "Year Of The Cloud" in the end of December. You can check out the whole thing on SoundCloud. What you'll get is a set of 12 tracks with guest appearances by Salsalino, BabyTreeze, LeeRoy The Innovator and King Valo. Production was done by MarzTD, WavyTre, Don Geno, Moebanggga and BMP Productions. Follow the rapper on Instagram and Twitter. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
17 January 2017: Kente - In The Neighborhood Vol. 1 (free)
Kente is an underground rapper outta Berkeley. He has recently dropped a free-for-download release called "In The Neighborhood Vol. 1". The whole album is available on SoundCloud and features 15 songs with guest appearances by Saucy Ness, MBK Zu, Young Busco, Mike Laz, Cousin Rob, Raymos and more. Follow Kente on Twitter. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
17 January 2017: Ms. Kash - The Rap Vixen Project (free)
Ms. Kash is a female artist hailing from Oakland. She has recently released her debut album titled "The Rap Vixen Project". It's now available on DatPiff and features 17 songs with production from Matt Blaque, Kits, TC Robinson, Streee, Masta Ace and Milly. Next to Ms. Kash you'll hear Matt Blaque, A-1, Che Blaq, Sellassie, Solo and Cadijah. Visit Ms. Kash on ReverbNation and Facebook. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
15 January 2017: Yukmouth - JJ Based On A Vill Story
Oakland's mega star of the Luniz - Yukmouth - is back with his brand new solo project called "JJ Based On A Vill Story". It has just arrived to iTunes and Amazon, but you can also order a hard copy on smokealotrecords.com. Expect to hear 17 tracks with guest appearances by C-Bo, G-Stack, Poohman, Mitchy Slick, Ampichino, Young Noble, TQ, Big Mike, Lil' Flip and more. Follow Yukmouth on Twitter. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
15 January 2017: Lil Blood - Conversations With The Devil
Be on the lookout for another release produced entirely by the World Freshest - DJ Fresh. This time he'll be doing beats for a new solo from Lil Blood called "Conversations With The Devil". The album is scheduled to be released on February 10th and will be made of 9 songs. Pre-order your digital version on iTunes or Amazon. Visit Lil Blood on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
15 January 2017: Mr. Jet Black - Ambidextrous
Hayward representative Mr. Jet Black is back with his new solo endeavor called "Ambidextrous". The album includes 10 songs featuring rappers like Mitchy Slick, Vitani, Big Klef, Sheph D and Calvin Rose. Production was delivered by E-A-Ski, Cuddy On The Beat, LT Beats, Don pro, Hermanata and Yoda On The Beat. Go and cop the album on iTunes or Amazon. Follow Jet Black on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and SoundCloud. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
15 January 2017: Anonymous That Dude & Plaga - Fuck Em Tho
Bay Area rapper Anonymous That Dude hooked up with Plaga to bring their joint project called "Fuck Em Tho". The album will be made of 12 tracks featuring Philthy Rich, Keak Da Sneak, Jim Jones, Don T and LAX. Expect it to drop on February 16th. Follow Anonymous That Dude on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, SoundCloud or ReverbNation. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
15 January 2017: Montana Montana Montana - Lovie Johnson 2
Bakersfield rapper Montana Montana Montana is out with his new project called "Lovie Johnson 2". The album dropped under 925five and is made of 10 songs featuring 925 Crew, Philthy Rich, V-Nasty and Mr. Silky Slim. You can order a digital version on iTunes and Amazon. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
15 January 2017: Blvck Moses - Henny & Heartbreak
Sacramento rap artist by the name of Blvck Moses is back with his new material. It's called "Henny & Heartbreak" and includes 8 tracks with appearances by Lady Z. You can purchase its digital version on Amazon. Check out Blvck Moses on Instagram and SoundCloud. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
13 January 2017: Shill Macc - Rap Posters On The Wall
Fairfield rapper Shill Macc is back with his new promo project called "Rap Posters On The Wall". It's available for free in a digital version on shillmacc.com. What you'll hear is a set of 8 songs featuring Rydah J Klyde and Kaynine. Production was done by LT Beats, Bullet Loko, Beast and 93 Beats. Visit Shill Macc on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
13 January 2017: T.E.K. - Funk The World
T.E.K. hails from Bellingham, WA, but his fresh-of-the-press release is full of Northern CA representatives like Bigg Quint (of UDI), Mirakulus (of Dyin' 2 Live), Big Mack, Prime Minister, Pho Balo, Pooh Man, Nuttso (of Outlawz) and more. You can get the album straight from Amazon. Production was done by K-Lou, TC, Johnny Z, Prodeje, Fami Otejunde, G-Man Stan and more. Follow T.E.K. on Facebook, Twitter and ReverbNation. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
13 January 2017: Yatta - Cutthroat
San Francisco rapper Yatta dropped his new material back in December. The album is called "Cutthroat" and features 7 songs with guest performances by K.E., Sonni Bang, Ice, Yae, Drew Beez and G-Val. You can purchase an mp3 version on iTunes, Amazon and other e-spots. Follow Yatta on Instagram and SoundCloud. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
13 January 2017: C5 - Only Up From Here
Next week Oakland / Los Angeles rapper C5 will drop his new solo project. It will be called "Only Up From Here" and will hit the streets on January 20th. You'll hear 9 solo tracks on that. Follow C5 on Twitter.
10 January 2017: Bavgate - The Return Of The Badguy
Oakland rapper Bavgate has recently brought his new solo piece to the table. "The Return Of The Badguy" features a nice line-up of guest appearances (E-40, Mistah F.A.B., Crooked I, Berner, D-Lo, Keak Da Sneak, Kurupt and more), however a major part of songs last around 2 minutes only. The album is available now on iTunes. Check out Bavgate on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
10 January 2017: Stewie - It Iz What It Iz: The EP
South San Francisco rapper Stewie (affiliated with Scripp Block Muzik, now signed to Dope World Ent.) is back with a new EP project called "It Iz What It Iz". You'll hear 8 tracks with guest appearances by Handsome Fatt, Young Rad, ProHoeZak, Jay Luck and Ty Harris. Go and cop the album in digital shape on iTunes or Amazon. Follow Stewie on Instagram, Twitter and SoundCloud. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
10 January 2017: Dope World Entertainment presents Handsome Fatt
South San Francisco representative by the name of Handsome Fatt is out with a self titled project presented by his label - Dope World Ent. The album includes 8 song with guest performances by the label's artists like Stewie, Young Rad and Any Jane, plus others like RamRock, ProHoeZak, Mike Marshall and J Luck. You can purchase its digital version on Amazon. Follow Handsome Fatt on Instagram, Facebook and handsomefatt.com. Visit Dope World on its Facebook page. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
10 January 2017: Dr. Edwin - Product Of My Environment
Hanford (559 area code) representative Dr. Edwin has just released his new solo project called "Product Of My Environment". You'll hear 16 songs with guest appearances by R.O.B., Kali King, Spade, Dot Loc, YSB, Fluenci and others. Purchase its digital version on Amazon. Check out Dr. Edwin on SoundCloud and Facebook. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
08 January 2017: C-Dubb - The Mob Hour Volume 5
In the last two years C-Dubb - one of the most fertile producers outta Sacramento - has flooded the market with his mob music. His latest solo dropped last month ("#MobbMuzik"); except for that he did two EP projects with Hollow Tip and released four parts of The Mob Hour series. Volume 5 is scheduled to drop late February and will obviously include nothing but slaps from C-Dubb. Except for CW you'll hear verses from Stevie Joe, Hollow Tip, Seff Smokes, Smigg Dirtee, Mac Reese, Brotha Lynch Hung, Joe Blow, SB, Hex, Cheech, Optimiztiq and many more. Follow C-Dubb on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
08 January 2017: Jay Jonah - Kill A King
Richmond rapper Jay Jonah of Mob CIN is out with a brand new solo album called "Kill A King". The project includes 14 songs with guest appearances by C-Bo, Collie T and Southside Su. You can cop it on RapBay and Amazon. Follow Jay Jonah on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
08 January 2017: Lil Joe - Som'em Outta Nuthin
Hailing from Oakland, a member of Bearfaced Gang - Lil Joe - brought his new solo album in the end of the passed year. "Som'em Outta Nuthin" is available now on iTunes and RapBay. You'll hear 13 tracks with guest appearances by HD, 6Hunnit BJ, G Dirty, FE Tha Don and Young Noni. Follow Lil Joe on Twitter and Instagram. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
08 January 2017: T. Carrier - Twenty
Be on the lookout for a new project from a San Francisco representative T. Carrier called "Twenty". There's no release date yet, but we know the album will include 10 cuts with guest appearances by Caleborate and Beejus. Production will be delivered by Tweakz, Cal-A, Drew Banga, Nar On The Track, Sofasound and more. Check out T. Carrier on Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Instagram and tcarriermusic.com. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
04 January 2017: Gangsta Dre - Spades: Trump Tight
Gangsta Dre is a Sacramento artist who debuted in the mid 90's with two parts of "Gangsta Bangin Poetry". In 1998 he brought "Inner City Poet" and three more projects in the new millennium ("Here Comes The Night", "Stand & Deliver" and "The Best Of"). Ace High Entertainment and Gangsta Dre have recently dropped "Spades" project which is made of 10 cuts featuring Spice 1, Skee 64, Yung Roe, J. Hogg and others. You can purchase its digital version on CD Baby. Follow Ace High Ent. on Facebook. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
04 January 2017: Big Rhino - Best Of The Features
Homeboy rapper outta San Jose by the name of Big Rhino has recently brought his fans a "Best Of The Features" project that includes 14 songs taken from previously released albums. You'll get tracks from compilations hosted by Mr. 21, Darkroom Familia, Salineros, Big Tone and solo projects by Big Oso Loc, C-Locs, Yantz and others. Except for Rhino on every song you'll hear Big Oso Loc, C-Locs, Yantz, Mr. G, Mr. 21, Lil Coner, Keek Dogg, Tokztero and more. Purchase your physical copy directly from the artist through his PayPal (paypal.me/bigrhinomuzic) for $12, shipping included. Stay also tuned for the official new solo project from Big Rhino called "Set In My Ways" dropping on May 5th. Follow Big Rhino on Facebook and Instagram. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
04 January 2017: Bateen & Kombat With AK - Lyrical Kombat
Bateen (aka Young Haitti) and Kombat With AK (hailing from Brentwood) have just dropped their joint release called "Lyrical Kombat". It features 7 songs and you can cop its digital version on iTunes. Visit Bateen on Facebook and Twitter. Follow Kombat With AK on Facebook, Twitter and SoundCloud.
04 January 2017: Smiley Loks - Hustle In Silence
Smiley Loks is an underground rap artist hailing from West Vallejo. A long time ago we wrote about one of his project, yet he also released a long play project back in 2015 and an EP in the beginning of last year. A few days ago his new album called "Hustle In Silence" arrived to iTunes. You'll hear a set of 12 tracks with guest appearances by Robbs The One, Munee, Sumo Brix, Magic and other cats. Follow Smiley on Facebook and Instagram. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
04 January 2017: Skool Of Lost Soulz - Lyrical Dope
Sacramento rap group called Skool Of Lost Soulz (LilEvil448, J-Fuse and Acoldamac) are about to deliver their new project very soon. Their next album will be titled "Lyrical Dope" and will be made of 21 songs with features from C-Lim, Key Loom, Mougabi, Mr. Double Racks, Siccness, Cali Budd and more. Beats will be provided by Mougabi, GLS, Trelli Beats, Akia Phifer and Duck Cez. Check out Skool Of Lost Soulz on Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud and ReverbNation. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
