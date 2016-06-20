|
30 December 2016: D-Lo - We Outside
Be on the lookout for a brand new solo release from an Oakland rapper by the name of D-Lo. His next project will drop under Black Market Records and will feature guest appearances by Mozzy, Show Banga, J-Diggs, IAmSu!, Sleepy D and Husalah, with production delivered by June Onna Beat, Sleepy D and Husalah. The album will hit the streets on January 20th. Follow Mr. No Hoe on Facebook, Twitter and SoundCloud.
30 December 2016: Dope World Entertainment presents Handsome Fatt
Handsome Fatt is a designer brand located in the South San Francisco delivering clothing for larger man; it's also a stage name for the company's CEO - Jesse Romero, also the chief of Dope World Ent., a record label that is aiming to push two new products this January. A self titled project from Handsome Fatt will be available on January 10th and will include 8 song with guest performances by the label's artists like Stewie, Young Rad and Any Jane, plus others like RamRock, ProHoeZak, Mike Marshall and J Luck. Follow Handsome Fatt on Instagram, Facebook and handsomefatt.com. Visit Dope World on its Facebook page. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
30 December 2016: Stewie - It Iz What It Iz: The EP
South San Francisco rapper by the name of Stewie should be well known for all BayUndaground.com followers. We've had a chance to promote his endeavors in our News Section and also reviewed two of his collaboration albums: "The Workaholics" with Big Lou (read the review) and "No Recess Pt. 2" with Big Lou and Rob Baysicc (read the review). Stewie is now signed to Dope World Ent. and is planning to release his next project on January 10th. It will be called "It Iz What It Iz" and will include 8 tracks with guest appearances by Handsome Fatt, Young Rad, ProHoeZak, Jay Luck and Ty Harris. Follow Stewie on Instagram, Twitter and SoundCloud. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
30 December 2016: Blue Money Bandz - If I Lose He Lose
A 7-track deep release called "If I Lose He Lose" from Blue Money Bandz has just arrived to CD Baby. You can also check out the whole thing on SoundCloud. Be sure to follow this Oakland artist on Facebook, Twitter and visit him on ReverbNation.
30 December 2016: Reece Loc - Still Wit Da Ra Ra
Fresno rapper Reece Loc is back with a new solo called "Still Wit Da Ra Ra". What you'll get is a set of 13 songs with guest performances from Hollow Tip, Tony Snow, Pizzo, Thaboi P, Intl Skeam, F.A., Dash and Do-Dhitty. Order a digital version on iTunes and Amazon. Follow Reece Loc on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
30 December 2016: Robbie Diesel & C-Plus - Blockboi Music 2
Robbie Diesel (originally from San Jose, now living in Sacramento) and Sacramento artist C-Plus are out with a sophomore part of Blockboi Music series titled "The 3rd & 4th Letter Clean Dope & Dirty Currency". You'll hear 8 songs with an appearance by Teray Jones and all beats provided by TD Slaps. Order your digital copy on iTunes or Amazon. Follow Robbie Diesel on Facebook and get at C+ on Twitter. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
30 December 2016: KSmoothYG - Hot Winter
Fairfield representative KSmoothYG is out with his new album called "Hot Winter". It is made of 15 tracks featuring Travie Mack, Greedy Boy Fred and MA Da Pilot. You can grab its digital version on iTunes and Amazon. Visit KSmoothYG on SoundCloud and peep the tracklist below: (show tracklist)
30 December 2016: Kavi - Return Of The Mack
Richmond representative by the name of Kavi has recently brought his new project to the rap table. It's called "Return Of The Mack" and features 12 tracks produced by Lige, Doe, Scottie and Aspire. You can listen to whole thing on SoundCloud. Visit Kavi on Twitter and Instagram.
30 December 2016: Wooshay & Dav @activepoet - October 32nd
San Jose rap duo called Wooshay hooked up with another SJ representative by the name of Dav to release their joint EP project titled "October 32nd". The album has recently arrived to CD Baby and is made of 6 tracks. The video for opening track "Underrated" can be found in our Videos Section. Be sure to follow Wooshay on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and SoundCloud. Get at Dav on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, SoundCloud and BandCamp. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
27 December 2016: Big Tone & Dee Cisneros - Mob Influenced
Homeboy rap fans might be familiar with a new rapper outta Sacramento by the name of Dee Cisneros who debuted in 2013 with a solo album titled "Son Of A Gangsta". January 20th is the release date for a collab album by Dee and one of the most known Antioch rappers - Big Tone. These two will bring you "Mob Influenced" project with production delivered by Kev Knocks. The album will drop under Sav It Out Records. Be also on the lookout for a sophomore solo from Dee Cisneros called "Product of my eNvironment". Follow Dee and Tone on Instagram and stay tuned to BayUndaground for more details.
27 December 2016: Too Short - The Pimp Tape
Bay Area legend, Oakland vet - Too Short - is coming out with his brand new official solo project next year. March 10th is the release date for "The Pimp Tape" recorded along with artists like Snoop Dogg, E-40, G-Eazy, Mistah F.A.B., French Montana, Ty Dolla Sign, Jeremih, TI, 2 Chainz, Jazze Pha and Ray J. Pre-order the album on iTunes and follow Short Dawg on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
27 December 2016: Shady Nate - Bofessional Volume 3 Deluxe Edition
Shady Nate is back with the third volume of "Bofessional" series. The album is out now on iTunes and Amazon. You'll hear 19 tracks with guest appearances by J Stalin, The Jacka, Joe Blow, Cellski, Mozzy, Rydah J Klyde, Philthy Rich, Stevie Joe, Mistah F.A.B., Lil Blood and more. Follow Shady Nate on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
27 December 2016: HD - Fonking Wit Money
Oakland representative HD is back with his latest solo called "Fonking Wit Money". The album is available online on iTunes and Amazon. It features 22 tracks with guest performances by G-Dirty, FE The Don, Doc Dolla, Slap City, Gwap, Aone, Sippa, Ditty Sinclair and Young Greatness. Visit HD on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, SoundCloud and bearfacedent.com. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
27 December 2016: Yung X - Since A Youngin (free)
Yung X (of The Dudez Of The Century) hails from West Pittsburg and has recently dropped his new project called "Since A Youngin". It's made of 8 tracks and features guest appearances by Dubb 20, PT Mulah and Drakeo The Ruler. You can check out the whole thing for free on SoundCloud. Follow Yung X on Twitter and peep the track listing below: (show tracklist)
27 December 2016: Nathan Ny$e - Part Time Rapper Full Time Hu$tla
Nathan Ny$e hails from Santa Rosa and represents Thizz Latin stable. His solo album called "Part Time Rapper Full Time Hu$tla" arrived to the rap table just before Christmas. The project is made of 15 tracks featuring Swinla, San Quinn, R-Dub, D-Slim, Krazy B, Dexx, 2Real and more. You can grab a digital version on iTunes. Follow Nathan Ny$e on Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, BandCamp and ReverbNation. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
27 December 2016: Swisha C - Sunup To Sundown (free)
707 area code representative by the name of Swisha C has recently dropped a free-for-download project called "Sunup To Sundown". The album is made of 14 songs produced by June Onna Beat, Remedy, Aka Frank, TeoILikeThis, Jamez and Soldado. You'll hear guest appearances by Kool John, Chippass, Rexx Life Raj, Don Geno and BP The Official. Check out the whole thing on SoundCloud. Follow Swisha C on Instagram and Twitter. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
27 December 2016: Sane - Sizzlin'
Oakland rapper Sane (of Dis-O-Bay Ent.) is back with his latest solo release called "Sizzlin'". It's available in a digital and pressed version on CD Baby. The project is made of 8 songs. Follow Sane on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and SoundCloud.
23 December 2016: Yukmouth - JJ Based On A Vill Story
Be on the lookout for a brand new solo project from an Oakland vet Yukmouth. His next album will be called "JJ Based On A Vill Story" and is scheduled to be released on January 13th. Expect to hear 17 tracks with guest appearances by C-Bo, G-Stack, Poohman, Mitchy Slick, Ampichino, Young Noble, TQ, Big Mike, Lil' Flip and more. Pre-order your digital copy on iTunes or Amazon. Follow Yukmouth on Twitter. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
23 December 2016: Lil Raider & Kev Knocks present Ghetto Graduite Vol. 4
"Ghetto Graduite Vol. 4" is now available on iTunes. The album is made of 16 songs with Lil Raider featured on each and every track. Except for the Nasty North founder you'll hear C-Bo, Big Tone, Tito B, Ono Loco, Triggaboy Dee, Baby Gas, Sneaks, Conspiracy, Big Cholo and more. All beats were brought by Sav-It-Out producer Kev Knocks. Follow Lil Raider and Kev Knocks on Instagram. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
23 December 2016: Berner - Packs
San Francisco representative Berner is back with his latest solo titled "Packs". You can purchase its digital version on iTunes and Amazon. The album is made of 17 songs with guest appearances by Wiz Khalifa, Smiggz, Chevy Woods, Young Dolph, Paul Wall, Joe Ski, French Montana and more. Visit Berner on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
23 December 2016: KD Skippa - Sharklyfe Radio Vol. 2
Suisun City representative KD Skippa is out with his new project called "Sharklyfe Radio Vol. 2". The album is made of 10 songs featuring The Fifth, AseCard, King Nooch, Sui Jojo, B-Slew, I-80 and other cats. You can order your digital copy on iTunes or Amazon. Visit KD Skippa on Twitter and ReverbNation. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
23 December 2016: Young Jay Rydah - On A Mission 4 Them Better Days (free)
Young Jay Rydah hails from Pleasanton in the 925 area code. He's recently dropped an underground free-for-download release called "On A Mission 4 Them Better Days". The project is made of 16 tracks that you can all check out on DatPiff. Follow Young Jay Rydah on Facebook and ReverbNation.
23 December 2016: O-Zone The Don - Say Goodbye To The Rap Game
Oakland rapper O-Zone The Don is back with a brand new solo called "Say Goodbye To The Rap Game". The album dropped in two different versions: standard and deluxe with two bonus tracks. You'll hear 16 songs with guest appearances by San Quinn, Big Rich, Mistah F.A.B., Philthy Rich, Birch Boy Barie, Young Gully and more. Grab both versions on iTunes and Amazon. Visit O-Zone on Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud and Instagram. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
23 December 2016: Alexis Bell - No Questions (free)
Alexis Bell is a new RnB artist hailing from Oakland. Her new, official material is titled "No Questions" and was recently added to SoundCloud and DatPiff for a free download. Digital spots like iTunes or Amazon will be selling the project since December 26th. You'll hear 7 songs featuring ST Spittin, Bones and Hollywood Dutch. Follow Alexis Bell on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and ReverbNation. (show tracklist)
23 December 2016: F.A. - All Closed Eyes Aint Sleep
Kansas City, Missouri representative by the name of Fonk Artist (F.A.) should be known to Bay Area rap fans because he's signed to Joe Blow's stable - Blow Money Records. His latest project has just dropped and you can get it on the streets and directly through the artist (contact him on Facebook). The album is made of 21 songs featuring Rydah J Klyde, Lil Rue, Dubb 20, Berner, Key Loom, Ampichino, Dopeboy Tone, Reece Loc, Young Lox and more. Production was delivered by Jay Papers, Lucc, Dosia, Dame Dash, Cash-Me-Out, Mac Lou and more. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
23 December 2016: Texacali254 - Who I Be / O.G.H.H.
Texacali254 was born in Waco, Tx and raised in Sacramento, Ca. The rapper has been going back and forth from Sac to Waco, hence the name. He has already got some underground releases under his belt and is aiming for some new material that's scheduled to drop on January 27th. There will be two separate albums set to drop on the same day. "Who I Be" will include 9 tracks and will feature guest appearances by Troc Legac, Big Scrap, Messy and Bootz Rothchyde. "O.G.H.H." (Old Good Hip-Hop) will be made of 9 tracks featuring Young3, Ant Dezzy, Redboi916 and Shorty. Excluding skits you'll get a total number of 11 songs. You can already pre-order both albums on Amazon: "Who I Be" and "O.G.H.H.". Check out Texacali254 on SoundCloud, Instagram, Twitter and ReverbNation. Tracklists: (show tracklist)
23 December 2016: Montana Montana Montana - Lovie Johnson 2
Bakersfield rapper Montana Montana Montana is about to bring his new project called "Lovie Johnson 2" on January 13th. The album will drop under 925five and will be made of 10 songs featuring 925 Crew, Philthy Rich, V-Nasty and Mr. Silky Slim. You can already pre-order a digital version on iTunes and Amazon. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
23 December 2016: Vincent Jay - 4 Seasons
San Jose artist by the name of Vincent Jay is out with his new project titled "4 Seasons". You'll hear a set of 12 songs featuring Renee and Amanda Silvera. Purchase a digital release on Amazon. Get at Vincent Jay on social media: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and SoundCloud. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
21 December 2016: D-Dubb presents The Collage Episode 1
"The Collage Episode 1" is a brand new release from a Sac Town representative D-Dubb. The album has just arrived to Amazon and includes 14 tracks with guest appearances by Kay Kae, Redd, Chuuwee, J Killa, Nae and more. Follow D-Dubb in Facebook. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
21 December 2016: DB Tha General - Gas God 2
Oakland rapper DB Tha General is aiming to drop one more solo this year. "Gas God 2" is scheduled to be released on December 31st and will be made of 21 tracks with appearances by Con B and DJ Upgrade. Peep DB Tha General on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
21 December 2016: Woon - Music Is Life Is Music
Sacramento rapper Woon is out his new project called "Music Is Life Is Music". The album includes 8 songs with guest appearances by Hollow Tip, Keyz, T-Rush, Lil Gunplay, Bruze, K Fresh and Lovell Crumby. You can purchase its digital version on iTunes or Amazon. Follow Woon on Instagram and peep the track listing below: (show tracklist)
21 December 2016: M Dot 80 & H.G. - Networking
Seattle rapper M Dot 80 and Kansas City emcee H.G. (of Hoodlink) are freshly out with their joint project titled "Networking". You'll hear 15 songs featuring The Jacka, Joe Blow, Febo, Rich The Factor, P3, T Magic, Young Bossi and more. Grab a hard copy on RapBay or purchase a digital version on iTunes and Amazon. Follow M Dot 80 on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. Get at H.G. on Twitter and Instagram. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
21 December 2016: First Degree The D.E. & Young Stroke aka Young Muscle - Funny Rap
Sacramento artist First Degree The DE and San Diego representative Young Stroke aka Young Muscle together have just released a collab project called "Funny Rap". It's another project from DE's series that flooded the music market a few months ago. You can order a digital version on iTunes or Amazon. Follow DE on Facebook and visit his website. Get at Young Stroke on Facebook, SoundCloud and BandCamp.
21 December 2016: Money Makin S-Dot - Block Life
Back in October Richmond rapper Money Makin S-Dot dropped his new solo called "Block Life". We just want to let you know it's now also available on RapBay. The album is made of 17 tracks featuring Lil Ric, Yung Lott, J Action, J $lim and few others. Production was done by June Onna Beat, Eli Beatz, Dame On Da Slap, Denis The Producer, Xan Brickz and more. You can also purchase its digital version on iTunes. Follow S-Dot on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
21 December 2016: Rock-E - Behind Bars (free)
East Palo Alto rapper by the name of Rock-E has recently released his new project called "Behind Bars". The album dropped under Lawless Records and is available for free on YouTube thanks to Thizzler.com. You'll hear 20 tracks with guest appearances by Band-Aide, Sleepy D, 4rAx, Chippass, Dick Boston, KRC and more. Beats were delivered by The Mekanix with additional production from Prodlem, Drew Taylor and TMade. Follow Rock-E on Instagram and peep the track listing below: (show tracklist)
21 December 2016: KSmoothYG - Hot Winter
Back in September we've wrote about "96-97" project from MA Da Pilot and KSmoothYG. YG hails from Fairfield and is aiming to drop his new solo on December 30th. The album will be called "Hot Winter" and will be made of 15 tracks featuring Travie Mack, Greedy Boy Fred and MA Da Pilot. Visit KSmoothYG on SoundCloud and peep the tracklist below: (show tracklist)
21 December 2016: Yung Jae - Loud Pack
Almost two years ago we wrote about "Yung Kingz" project from two San Jose representatives: Yung Jae and Ant Trax. The Asian-American rapper Yung Jae is freshly out with his debut endeavor titled "Loud Pack". It's made of 14 songs and includes guest appearances by Heartbreaka, Tee Cambo, $tupid Young and more. You can cop the album in a digital version on CD Baby. Follow Yung Jae on Twitter and Instagram; visit yungjaemusic.com. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
20 December 2016: Shady Nate - Bofessional Volume 3 Deluxe Edition
Shady Nate has recently dropped a brand new official solo called "Mobbin Fa Life". He's already aiming for another project to be released on December 25th. The third part of Bofessional series will be made of 19 tracks with guest appearances by J Stalin, The Jacka, Joe Blow, Cellski, Mozzy, Rydah J Klyde, Philthy Rich, Stevie Joe, Mistah F.A.B., Lil Blood and more. Follow Shady Nate on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
20 December 2016: Smigg Dirtee presents Real B4 Rap
Sacramento rapper Smigg Dirtee is out with his new project called "Real B4 Rap". The album is available now on iTunes and Amazon. You'll hear 17 tracks with a lot of guest appearances by people like A-Wax, Beeda Weeda, Willie Joe, King Hot, Young Papi, FirstStreet Frost, Droop-E, B-Slimm and more. Follow Dirtee Boy on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and SoundCloud. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
20 December 2016: Sleep Dank - Airport Lifestyle
Crestside, VJO rapper Sleep Dank is finally out with his brand new solo endeavor called "Airport Lifestyle". It's available now in local spots and digital market; couldn't find a tracklist though. As far as we know it features E-40, Yukmouth, Reek Daddy, J. Minixx, J Dub, Deezy Da Gunna, Koon Kapone, Pappy Goonie, KCutta, 2Elevn and more. Follow Sleep Dank on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.
20 December 2016: Casper Locs - Validated Music
Salinas representative Casper Locs has recently dropped his new project called "Validated Music". The album includes 12 tracks with guest appearances by J-Diggs, Willie Joe, J Stalin, Big Tone, Conspiracy, D-Lo, Sneaks, Sandman, Dice, Teq and more. The whole production was done by Cuddy On The Beat. Follow Casper Locs on Instagram and Facebook; get at Cuddy on Instagram. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
20 December 2016: KD Skippa - Sharklyfe Radio Vol. 2
Suisun City representative KD Skippa is dropping his new project called "Sharklyfe Radio Vol. 2" on December 23rd. The album will be made of 10 songs featuring The Fifth, AseCard, King Nooch, Sui Jojo, B-Slew, I-80 and other cats. You can already pre-order your digital copy on iTunes or Amazon. Visit KD Skippa on Twitter and ReverbNation. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
20 December 2016: Swift - Late-Night Shananagins EP
Swift is an underground rapper outta Daly City in the 650 area code. His new project is called "Late-Nights Shananagins" and is made of 7 songs with beats produced by City Cal, Loud Pac, Trayvone On The Beat and The Tay. You can purchase the album in a digital version on CD Baby. Follow Swift on Instagram, Twitter and SoundCloud. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
18 December 2016: Sneaks - Better Ways: Murktape (free)
Sneaks hails from Salinas and has already been featured on BayUndaground.com with his solo releases and collaboration work done along with BMC label. His latest project is titled "Better Ways: Murktape" and has just arrived for free download to DatPiff. Production was delivered by Flakez, Hitz By Da Pound, DJ Pumba, Kev Knocks and RayRiz. Except for Sneaks you'll hear Sandman, Sincere, Rulie, Jones, Duece, Tro, Conspiracy and MoeDollaz. Follow Sneaks on Twitter. (show tracklist)
18 December 2016: Berner - Packs
We're back with the tracklist for an upcoming release by Berner. "Packs" will be filled with 17 songs with guest appearances by Wiz Khalifa, Smiggz, Chevy Woods, Young Dolph, Paul Wall, Joe Ski, French Montana and more. Visit Berner on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
18 December 2016: C-Dubb - #MobbMuzik
Sacramento rapper C-Dubb is back with his new solo project called "#MobbMuzik". The album is made of 14 tracks featuring Reece Loc, RITZ, Tony Snow, Hex, S.B., Cheech, C.O.S. and D-Dubb. You can buy its digital version on iTunes. Follow C-Dubb on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
18 December 2016: D-Dubb presents The Collage Episode 1
It's been quite a while since we heard something from Sacramento artist D-Dubb; back in the days a known Brotha Lynch Hung's affiliate. D-Dubb is coming out with a new material on December 20th. You'll hear 14 tracks with guest appearances by Kay Kae, Redd, Chuuwee, J Killa, Nae and more. Follow D-Dubb in Facebook. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
18 December 2016: Krushadelic - Phoenix 1 & 2
Oakland rapper Krushadelic is aiming to drop a double album on the last day of this year. The upcoming release will be called "Phoenix" and will include two sets of 14 and 15 tracks. Except for Krushadelic you'll hear E-40, Andre Nickatina, George Clinton, Jullie D, Holy Phil, Joe Suave and Ray J. You can pre-order the first part on Amazon and iTunes; part two is already available for pre-order on Amazon. Follow Krushadelic on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
18 December 2016: Pooh Hefner - Hef Stay Workin
Richmond representative Pooh Hefner is back with his new solo called "Hef Stay Workin". The album is made of 13 tracks featuring Philthy Rich, J Stalin, Mozzy, Doc Dolla, Celly Ru, Crash and AOB. You can order a digital copy on iTunes or Amazon. Follow Hef on Instagram. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
18 December 2016: Mozzy & Trae The Truth - Tapped In
Sacramento, California rapper Mozzy hooked up with Houston, Texas representative Trae The Truth to bring you a collaboration project called "Tapped In". The album is available now on iTunes or Amazon. You'll hear 17 songs featuring Snoop Dogg, Jadakiss, June, E Mozzy, Bobby Luv and others. Follow Mozzy on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. Follow Trae The Truth on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
18 December 2016: Jay Jonah - Kill A King
Richmond's Jay Jonah (of Mob CIN) is dropping a brand new solo on January 6th that will be called "Kill A King". The project will include 14 songs with guest appearances by C-Bo, Collie T and Southside Su. Follow Jay Jonah on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
18 December 2016: A Plus Tha Kid - A Plauga: El Dios De Jugo
East Fresno rapper A Plus Tha Kid is out with a brand new solo called "A Plauga: El Dios De Jugo". The album is made of 16 tracks featuring Mistah F.A.B., Stevie Joe, Shady Nate, Mozzy, Slap City, Red Dot, Calicoe and more. You can grab it on RapBay and Amazon. Visit the rapper on Twitter, Instagram and aplusthakid.com. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
18 December 2016: Celly Ru - Village Ghetto Land
Oak Park, Sacramento representative Celly Ru is back with a new project called "Village Ghetto Land". You'll hear 10 cuts with guest appearances by Bobby Luv, Bash, Skar, Mozzy, Lil Rue, E-Mozzy and more. Buy the mp3 version on iTunes. Follow Celly Ru on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, SoundCloud and ReverbNation. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
18 December 2016: AseCard - Who Can You Trust?
Fairfield representative AseCard is out with his new project called "Who Can You Trust?". It has just arrived to Amazon and iTunes. What you'll get is a set of 7 cuts with guest appearance by San Quinn. Follow AseCard on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
18 December 2016: Ant Trax - Brvhrtz
Ant Trax hails from San Jose and has just dropped his new project called "Brvhrtz". It includes 11 tracks with guest appearances by Russ Coson, Breeze, King$, Yung Jae, Tee Cambo and more. You can check out the album on rapper's website, CD Baby or iTunes. Peep Ant Trax on Facebook and Twitter. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
18 December 2016: Snoops TMH - 3 Shifts Mixtape Vol 2 (free)
Oakland rapper Snoops TMH is out with his new project called "3 Shifts Mixtape Vol 2". The album is made of 22 tracks and features Yogi, Hats, Cash, Lil Goofy, Deezy Fresh and more. Check out the whole thing on SoundCloud. Follow Snoops on Twitter and Facebook. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
18 December 2016: Da Alphabets & Nelly Boe - Sip Slow, Live Fast (free)
Da Alphabets is a South San Francisco group made of Young Gunna, C.A.B. and Pro-Pain. Their latest project is assisted by Nelly Boe and features 13 tracks with guest appearances by Cheats, Zay Bang, Lil Nitti and Smackz. Download the whole thing for free on Twitter, Facebook, SoundCloud and YouTube. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
