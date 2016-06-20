08 January 2017: C-Dubb - The Mob Hour Volume 5 In the last two years C-Dubb - one of the most fertile producers outta Sacramento - has flooded the market with his mob music. His latest solo dropped last month ("#MobbMuzik"); except for that he did two EP projects with Hollow Tip and released four parts of The Mob Hour series. Volume 5 is scheduled to drop late February and will obviously include nothing but slaps from C-Dubb. Except for CW you'll hear verses from Stevie Joe, Hollow Tip, Seff Smokes, Smigg Dirtee, Mac Reese, Brotha Lynch Hung, Joe Blow, SB, Hex, Cheech, Optimiztiq and many more. Follow C-Dubb on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.



Be also on the lookout for another project from The Mob Hour series. This time it will be a solo project hosted by a Fairfield rapper Mac Reese. The whole production on the album will also be delivered by C-Dubb. The album is already complete, just waiting to be mastered and mixed this month; so it will probably be out early February. Check out Mac Reese on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, SoundCloud and BandCamp.





