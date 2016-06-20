01 February 2017: AC - We Run The Bay Vol. 5 / High Oakland rapper AC, also known as the CEO of Slappin' In The Trunk Entertainment, is back with two new releases from his stable. One is another part of We Run The Bay series - a compilation made of 22 songs from different Nor Cal rappers like IAmSu!, Spice 1, Mistah F.A.B., Bueno, Bandaide, G Mally, AC, Hooliauto, Young Know and many more.



The other one is hosted by AC and simply called "High". You'll hear 18 cuts with guest appearances from Malki Means King, Juey Starberry, Mesh Banga, Petey Sonic Sounds, D. Willz, Mac B and more. Both cds are available on RapBay. You can visit AC on Facebook. Track listings: (show tracklist)

"We Run The Bay Vol. 5":

01. In my Zone - Bueno & IAmSu!

02. Crayola - Mistah F.A.B., Bandaide, Freddy Benz, Zyke & Whocantlose

03. Fosage - AD, Malki Means King & Joey Starberry

04. Real Shit - T-One & G Mally

05. No Play Play - Supa Syrup, IAmSu! & Daez

06. Splash Brothers Remix - Mistah F.A.B., My Brothers and Me

07. She Knows It - Smigg Dirty & A-Wax

08. 2 This - Spice 1, Hooliauto, Uncle Moo, Mr. Sinatra & Daddy Rich

09. Let It All Out - Alien Kass

10. G Dep $$$ - DC Supreme

11. Still Thuggin - Yella Vision

12. Get On It - Flo Rocka, MS Demand & K Rob The Singer

13. Friction - Dollasigncrazy

14. Bitch Back - Young Know, AC & Raidid R

15. Real Talk - R Jeez

16. Rockin - Nueve

17. Late Night Dirty Sprite - Lil A

18. Home Boyz - AMG, Franchise & Ron G

19. Remote Start - Kaptain Krook & aka Frank

20. Grind To Shine - Lil A

21. Tree House - AC & Mac B

22. Rowdy Pt 2 - Deweyne



"High":

01. Christy Yamagucci

02. Ciabaatta f. Malki Means King, Juey Starberry, T Rulah

03. It's A New Wave f. Mesh Banga

04. Sell A P f. Petey Sonic Sounds

05. Buy Yo Bit*h f. R Jizzle

06. Syrup In My Pocket f. Raw Fushi

07. Put You In A Bag

08. How I Feel f. Petey Sonic Sounds

09. Ridin Thru The City

10. Steph Curry Remix f. Lil Red

11. Advancin

12. Bucket Hat f. Shaw Marksman, Drew B, Fondres

13. Smoke This With You f. D. Willz, Mac B

14. Taste Your Skin

15. This World

16. Space Fuel

17. Bandz f. Tony Diamonds

18. Cancel Out My Ex f. Drake





