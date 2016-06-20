|
15 January 2017: Yukmouth - JJ Based On A Vill Story
Oakland's mega star of the Luniz - Yukmouth - is back with his brand new solo project called "JJ Based On A Vill Story". It has just arrived to iTunes and Amazon, but you can also order a hard copy on smokealotrecords.com. Expect to hear 17 tracks with guest appearances by C-Bo, G-Stack, Poohman, Mitchy Slick, Ampichino, Young Noble, TQ, Big Mike, Lil' Flip and more. Follow Yukmouth on Twitter. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
|
|
15 January 2017: Lil Blood - Conversations With The Devil
Be on the lookout for another release produced entirely by the World Freshest - DJ Fresh. This time he'll be doing beats for a new solo from Lil Blood called "Conversations With The Devil". The album is scheduled to be released on February 10th and will be made of 9 songs. Pre-order your digital version on iTunes or Amazon. Visit Lil Blood on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
|
|
15 January 2017: Mr. Jet Black - Ambidextrous
Hayward representative Mr. Jet Black is back with his new solo endeavor called "Ambidextrous". The album includes 10 songs featuring rappers like Mitchy Slick, Vitani, Big Klef, Sheph D and Calvin Rose. Production was delivered by E-A-Ski, Cuddy On The Beat, LT Beats, Don pro, Hermanata and Yoda On The Beat. Go and cop the album on iTunes or Amazon. Follow Jet Black on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and SoundCloud. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
|
|
15 January 2017: Anonymous That Dude & Plaga - Fuck Em Tho
Bay Area rapper Anonymous That Dude hooked up with Plaga to bring their joint project called "Fuck Em Tho". The album will be made of 12 tracks featuring Philthy Rich, Keak Da Sneak, Jim Jones, Don T and LAX. Expect it to drop on February 16th. Follow Anonymous That Dude on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, SoundCloud or ReverbNation. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
|
|
15 January 2017: Montana Montana Montana - Lovie Johnson 2
Bakersfield rapper Montana Montana Montana is out with his new project called "Lovie Johnson 2". The album dropped under 925five and is made of 10 songs featuring 925 Crew, Philthy Rich, V-Nasty and Mr. Silky Slim. You can order a digital version on iTunes and Amazon. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
|
|
15 January 2017: Blvck Moses - Henny & Heartbreak
Sacramento rap artist by the name of Blvck Moses is back with his new material. It's called "Henny & Heartbreak" and includes 8 tracks with appearances by Lady Z. You can purchase its digital version on Amazon. Check out Blvck Moses on Instagram and SoundCloud. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
|
|
13 January 2017: Tall Boi & Boss Hogg - Creepin' Tall
Vallejo rapper Boss Hogg and Sacramento representative Tall Boi are about to bring you a brand new project called "Creepin' Tall". The album is scheduled to drop on January 15th and will be made of 13 songs with guest appearances by San Quinn, J-Diggs, Beeda Weeda, Vital, Reek Daddy, Rydah J Klyde, Shigady, Tha Sauce, Seanessy, B-Luv and more. Visit Boss Hogg on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Follow Tall Boi on Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud and ReverbNation. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
|
|
13 January 2017: Shill Macc - Rap Posters On The Wall
Fairfield rapper Shill Macc is back with his new promo project called "Rap Posters On The Wall". It's available for free in a digital version on shillmacc.com. What you'll hear is a set of 8 songs featuring Rydah J Klyde and Kaynine. Production was done by LT Beats, Bullet Loko, Beast and 93 Beats. Visit Shill Macc on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
|
|
13 January 2017: T.E.K. - Funk The World
T.E.K. hails from Bellingham, WA, but his fresh-of-the-press release is full of Northern CA representatives like Bigg Quint (of UDI), Mirakulus (of Dyin' 2 Live), Big Mack, Prime Minister, Pho Balo, Pooh Man, Nuttso (of Outlawz) and more. You can get the album straight from Amazon. Production was done by K-Lou, TC, Johnny Z, Prodeje, Fami Otejunde, G-Man Stan and more. Follow T.E.K. on Facebook, Twitter and ReverbNation. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
|
|
13 January 2017: Yatta - Cutthroat
San Francisco rapper Yatta dropped his new material back in December. The album is called "Cutthroat" and features 7 songs with guest performances by K.E., Sonni Bang, Ice, Yae, Drew Beez and G-Val. You can purchase an mp3 version on iTunes, Amazon and other e-spots. Follow Yatta on Instagram and SoundCloud. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
|
|
13 January 2017: C5 - Only Up From Here
Next week Oakland / Los Angeles rapper C5 will drop his new solo project. It will be called "Only Up From Here" and will hit the streets on January 20th. You'll hear 9 solo tracks on that. Follow C5 on Twitter.
|
|
10 January 2017: Bavgate - The Return Of The Badguy
Oakland rapper Bavgate has recently brought his new solo piece to the table. "The Return Of The Badguy" features a nice line-up of guest appearances (E-40, Mistah F.A.B., Crooked I, Berner, D-Lo, Keak Da Sneak, Kurupt and more), however a major part of songs last around 2 minutes only. The album is available now on iTunes. Check out Bavgate on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
|
|
10 January 2017: Stewie - It Iz What It Iz: The EP
South San Francisco rapper Stewie (affiliated with Scripp Block Muzik, now signed to Dope World Ent.) is back with a new EP project called "It Iz What It Iz". You'll hear 8 tracks with guest appearances by Handsome Fatt, Young Rad, ProHoeZak, Jay Luck and Ty Harris. Go and cop the album in digital shape on iTunes or Amazon. Follow Stewie on Instagram, Twitter and SoundCloud. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
|
|
10 January 2017: Dope World Entertainment presents Handsome Fatt
South San Francisco representative by the name of Handsome Fatt is out with a self titled project presented by his label - Dope World Ent. The album includes 8 song with guest performances by the label's artists like Stewie, Young Rad and Any Jane, plus others like RamRock, ProHoeZak, Mike Marshall and J Luck. You can purchase its digital version on Amazon. Follow Handsome Fatt on Instagram, Facebook and handsomefatt.com. Visit Dope World on its Facebook page. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
|
|
10 January 2017: Dr. Edwin - Product Of My Environment
Hanford (559 area code) representative Dr. Edwin has just released his new solo project called "Product Of My Environment". You'll hear 16 songs with guest appearances by R.O.B., Kali King, Spade, Dot Loc, YSB, Fluenci and others. Purchase its digital version on Amazon. Check out Dr. Edwin on SoundCloud and Facebook. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
|
|
10 January 2017: Mr. Jet Black - Ambidextrous
Hayward representative Mr. Jet Black is coming out with his new solo endeavor called "Ambidextrous" on January 13th. The album will be made of 10 songs featuring rappers like Mitchy Slick, Vitani, Big Klef, Sheph D and Calvin Rose. Production will be delivered by E-A-Ski, Cuddy On The Beat, LT Beats, Don pro, Hermanata and Yoda On The Beat. Follow Jet Black on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and SoundCloud. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
|
|
08 January 2017: C-Dubb - The Mob Hour Volume 5
In the last two years C-Dubb - one of the most fertile producers outta Sacramento - has flooded the market with his mob music. His latest solo dropped last month ("#MobbMuzik"); except for that he did two EP projects with Hollow Tip and released four parts of The Mob Hour series. Volume 5 is scheduled to drop late February and will obviously include nothing but slaps from C-Dubb. Except for CW you'll hear verses from Stevie Joe, Hollow Tip, Seff Smokes, Smigg Dirtee, Mac Reese, Brotha Lynch Hung, Joe Blow, SB, Hex, Cheech, Optimiztiq and many more. Follow C-Dubb on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
|
|
08 January 2017: Jay Jonah - Kill A King
Richmond rapper Jay Jonah of Mob CIN is out with a brand new solo album called "Kill A King". The project includes 14 songs with guest appearances by C-Bo, Collie T and Southside Su. You can cop it on RapBay and Amazon. Follow Jay Jonah on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
|
|
08 January 2017: Lil Joe - Som'em Outta Nuthin
Hailing from Oakland, a member of Bearfaced Gang - Lil Joe - brought his new solo album in the end of the passed year. "Som'em Outta Nuthin" is available now on iTunes and RapBay. You'll hear 13 tracks with guest appearances by HD, 6Hunnit BJ, G Dirty, FE Tha Don and Young Noni. Follow Lil Joe on Twitter and Instagram. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
|
|
08 January 2017: T. Carrier - Twenty
Be on the lookout for a new project from a San Francisco representative T. Carrier called "Twenty". There's no release date yet, but we know the album will include 10 cuts with guest appearances by Caleborate and Beejus. Production will be delivered by Tweakz, Cal-A, Drew Banga, Nar On The Track, Sofasound and more. Check out T. Carrier on Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Instagram and tcarriermusic.com. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
|
|
04 January 2017: Gangsta Dre - Spades: Trump Tight
Gangsta Dre is a Sacramento artist who debuted in the mid 90's with two parts of "Gangsta Bangin Poetry". In 1998 he brought "Inner City Poet" and three more projects in the new millennium ("Here Comes The Night", "Stand & Deliver" and "The Best Of"). Ace High Entertainment and Gangsta Dre have recently dropped "Spades" project which is made of 10 cuts featuring Spice 1, Skee 64, Yung Roe, J. Hogg and others. You can purchase its digital version on CD Baby. Follow Ace High Ent. on Facebook. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
|
|
04 January 2017: Big Rhino - Best Of The Features
Homeboy rapper outta San Jose by the name of Big Rhino has recently brought his fans a "Best Of The Features" project that includes 14 songs taken from previously released albums. You'll get tracks from compilations hosted by Mr. 21, Darkroom Familia, Salineros, Big Tone and solo projects by Big Oso Loc, C-Locs, Yantz and others. Except for Rhino on every song you'll hear Big Oso Loc, C-Locs, Yantz, Mr. G, Mr. 21, Lil Coner, Keek Dogg, Tokztero and more. Purchase your physical copy directly from the artist through his PayPal (paypal.me/bigrhinomuzic) for $12, shipping included. Stay also tuned for the official new solo project from Big Rhino called "Set In My Ways" dropping on May 5th. Follow Big Rhino on Facebook and Instagram. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
|
|
04 January 2017: Bateen & Kombat With AK - Lyrical Kombat
Bateen (aka Young Haitti) and Kombat With AK (hailing from Brentwood) have just dropped their joint release called "Lyrical Kombat". It features 7 songs and you can cop its digital version on iTunes. Visit Bateen on Facebook and Twitter. Follow Kombat With AK on Facebook, Twitter and SoundCloud.
|
|
04 January 2017: Smiley Loks - Hustle In Silence
Smiley Loks is an underground rap artist hailing from West Vallejo. A long time ago we wrote about one of his project, yet he also released a long play project back in 2015 and an EP in the beginning of last year. A few days ago his new album called "Hustle In Silence" arrived to iTunes. You'll hear a set of 12 tracks with guest appearances by Robbs The One, Munee, Sumo Brix, Magic and other cats. Follow Smiley on Facebook and Instagram. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
|
|
04 January 2017: Skool Of Lost Soulz - Lyrical Dope
Sacramento rap group called Skool Of Lost Soulz (LilEvil448, J-Fuse and Acoldamac) are about to deliver their new project very soon. Their next album will be titled "Lyrical Dope" and will be made of 21 songs with features from C-Lim, Key Loom, Mougabi, Mr. Double Racks, Siccness, Cali Budd and more. Beats will be provided by Mougabi, GLS, Trelli Beats, Akia Phifer and Duck Cez. Check out Skool Of Lost Soulz on Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud and ReverbNation. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
|
|
02 January 2017: DB Tha General - Gas God 2
Oakland rapper DB Tha General is out with his new project called "Gas God 2". You can cop its digital version on iTunes and Amazon. The album is made of 21 tracks with appearances by Con B and DJ Upgrade. Peep DB Tha General on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
|
|
02 January 2017: Da Whip Out Gang - Bay Area Menace
Da Whip Out Gang is a Northern California rap duo made of Young ES The Finesser and Mac Azz. Their project has just arrived to CD Baby and features a set of 14 tracks with guest appearances by Mayback and Ill West. The album was released under Livewire Records. Be sure to follow The Finesser and Mac Azz on Instagram. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
|
|
02 January 2017: MUMBLS - Greaseball Champion (free)
Berkeley artist by the name of MUMBLS is back with his new project called "Greaseball Champion". It's available for free on SoundCloud and for purchase on BandCamp. The album includes 12 songs produced by Saro, Stretch, Static Jon, Chubise, Kid Methusalah and others. Check out MUMBLS on Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
|
|
02 January 2017: Yung Nato & Tha H - Splash Bros
North Vallejo representatives Yung Nato and Tha H are about to drop their joint project as Splash Bros. The album will be released on Jaunary 12th under Game Tight Entertainment and will be made of 15 songs featuring Shady Nate, Mac Ceez, Thre4t, Singular and Red. Production will be done by JP Bangz, June Onna Beat, Dennis The Producer, Kayoe, Trouble, Wavy Tre, Bear On The Beat, Paupa, Dee Roze and Xan Brickz. Follow Game Tight Ent., Yung Nato and Tha H on Instagram. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
|
|
02 January 2017: Mon$ta - Currently Chasin' Currency
Oakland rapper Mon$ta (CEO of CashClick) has just dropped his new solo album called "Currently Chasin' Currency". The project is made of 12 tracks featuring Shlazy, Marjani, Harmony, Young Coope and G Foe. Digital version is available online on iTunes and Amazon, hard copies also on CD Baby. Visit Mon$ta on ReverbNation, Twitter and Instagram. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
|
|
30 December 2016: D-Lo - We Outside
Be on the lookout for a brand new solo release from an Oakland rapper by the name of D-Lo. His next project will drop under Black Market Records and will feature guest appearances by Mozzy, Show Banga, J-Diggs, IAmSu!, Sleepy D and Husalah, with production delivered by June Onna Beat, Sleepy D and Husalah. The album will hit the streets on January 20th. Follow Mr. No Hoe on Facebook, Twitter and SoundCloud.
|
|
30 December 2016: Dope World Entertainment presents Handsome Fatt
Handsome Fatt is a designer brand located in the South San Francisco delivering clothing for larger man; it's also a stage name for the company's CEO - Jesse Romero, also the chief of Dope World Ent., a record label that is aiming to push two new products this January. A self titled project from Handsome Fatt will be available on January 10th and will include 8 song with guest performances by the label's artists like Stewie, Young Rad and Any Jane, plus others like RamRock, ProHoeZak, Mike Marshall and J Luck. Follow Handsome Fatt on Instagram, Facebook and handsomefatt.com. Visit Dope World on its Facebook page. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
|
|
30 December 2016: Stewie - It Iz What It Iz: The EP
South San Francisco rapper by the name of Stewie should be well known for all BayUndaground.com followers. We've had a chance to promote his endeavors in our News Section and also reviewed two of his collaboration albums: "The Workaholics" with Big Lou (read the review) and "No Recess Pt. 2" with Big Lou and Rob Baysicc (read the review). Stewie is now signed to Dope World Ent. and is planning to release his next project on January 10th. It will be called "It Iz What It Iz" and will include 8 tracks with guest appearances by Handsome Fatt, Young Rad, ProHoeZak, Jay Luck and Ty Harris. Follow Stewie on Instagram, Twitter and SoundCloud. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
|
|
30 December 2016: Blue Money Bandz - If I Lose He Lose
A 7-track deep release called "If I Lose He Lose" from Blue Money Bandz has just arrived to CD Baby. You can also check out the whole thing on SoundCloud. Be sure to follow this Oakland artist on Facebook, Twitter and visit him on ReverbNation.
|
|
30 December 2016: Reece Loc - Still Wit Da Ra Ra
Fresno rapper Reece Loc is back with a new solo called "Still Wit Da Ra Ra". What you'll get is a set of 13 songs with guest performances from Hollow Tip, Tony Snow, Pizzo, Thaboi P, Intl Skeam, F.A., Dash and Do-Dhitty. Order a digital version on iTunes and Amazon. Follow Reece Loc on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
|
|
30 December 2016: Robbie Diesel & C-Plus - Blockboi Music 2
Robbie Diesel (originally from San Jose, now living in Sacramento) and Sacramento artist C-Plus are out with a sophomore part of Blockboi Music series titled "The 3rd & 4th Letter Clean Dope & Dirty Currency". You'll hear 8 songs with an appearance by Teray Jones and all beats provided by TD Slaps. Order your digital copy on iTunes or Amazon. Follow Robbie Diesel on Facebook and get at C+ on Twitter. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
|
|
30 December 2016: KSmoothYG - Hot Winter
Fairfield representative KSmoothYG is out with his new album called "Hot Winter". It is made of 15 tracks featuring Travie Mack, Greedy Boy Fred and MA Da Pilot. You can grab its digital version on iTunes and Amazon. Visit KSmoothYG on SoundCloud and peep the tracklist below: (show tracklist)
|
|
30 December 2016: Kavi - Return Of The Mack
Richmond representative by the name of Kavi has recently brought his new project to the rap table. It's called "Return Of The Mack" and features 12 tracks produced by Lige, Doe, Scottie and Aspire. You can listen to whole thing on SoundCloud. Visit Kavi on Twitter and Instagram.
|
|
30 December 2016: Wooshay & Dav @activepoet - October 32nd
San Jose rap duo called Wooshay hooked up with another SJ representative by the name of Dav to release their joint EP project titled "October 32nd". The album has recently arrived to CD Baby and is made of 6 tracks. The video for opening track "Underrated" can be found in our Videos Section. Be sure to follow Wooshay on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and SoundCloud. Get at Dav on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, SoundCloud and BandCamp. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
|