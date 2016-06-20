|
26 January 2017: Bay Boy & Street Knowledge - Saucey
San Jose rapper Bay Boy and Oakland representative Street Knowledge have just dropped their joint endeavor. It's called "Saucey" and features 11 songs with production credits from TD Slaps, Cuddy Boy and PayDay. You'll hear guest appearances by Joey Cal, Affiliet, Payday, Jay80, Jayvis, Ready5500 and others. You can either check out the project in a digital version on SoundCloud or order a physical copy on bayboymusic.bigcartel.com. Follow Street Knowledge on Twitter and Instagram and peep the tracklist below: (show tracklist)
26 January 2017: Mozzy - Fake Famous (free)
Sacramento rapper Mozzy is freshly out with a brand new solo release called "Fake Famous". The album features 16 songs with guest appearances by big names like Jadakiss, Trae The Truth, G-Eazy, IAmSu!, cats from Mozzy's camp like E Mozzy, Celly Ru and Bay Area latest revelations like Nef The Pharaoh, Show Banga or up-and-coming group SOB & RBE. You can either cop a digital version from iTunes or check out the whole project for free on DatPiff. Follow Mozzy on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
26 January 2017: Peezy - Ballin Ain't A Crime
San Francisco rap artist by the name of Peezy is coming out with a brand new release called "Ballin Ain't A Crime". It's scheduled to hit the streets on February 14th and will include 16 songs with guest performances from Philthy Rich, Jim Jones, Team East Snoop, Babyface Ray, Jazzy and others. Follow Peezy on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and tharealpeezy.com. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
26 January 2017: Young Mezzy - Undeniable
Fairfield rapper Young Mezzy is back with his brand new project called "Undeniable". It features 8 songs and was presented by June Onna Beat. You'll hear guest appearances by Celly Ru, Nef The Pharaoh, D-Rek, JT The 4th, Sleepy D, Jojo and more. Go and cop its digital version on iTunes and Amazon. You can also stream it for free on SoundCloud. Follow Young Mezzy on Twitter, SoundCloud and Instagram. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
26 January 2017: SOB & RBE - self titled
YhungTo, Da Boii, Slimmy B & Lul G - those names might ring a bell to only some of you, however more Bay Area rap fans should have heard of SOB & RBE, which stands for Strictly Only Brothers & Real Boi Entertainment, home for those four young cats outta Northern California. They've made some buzz with a few singles and videos, so it's high time for their debut album to drop. Their self titled project is made of 12 tracks and is now available online on iTunes. Follow the rappers on Twitter: @yhungto, @daboii___, @nbsslimmyb and @bustdown_lulg. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
26 January 2017: Tona Da Owna - Rich Before Rap
Fresno rapper Tona Da Owna is aiming for his new project to drop on February 17th. His next album will be called "Rich Before Rap" and will be made of 13 songs featuring Philthy Rich, Sauce Walka, D-Lo, Hitman Beatz, Money Wade, Dotty Diablo and Yung Joc. You can pre-order your digital copy on iTunes or Amazon. Follow Tona Da Owna on Instagram and Facebook. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
22 January 2017: Mr. G - The Solo Mission
Visalia rapper known as Mr. G is finally out with his new project called "The Solo Mission". The album is made of 14 songs with guest appearances by Big Oso Loc, Big Rhino, Yonko G, Busta Brown, J-Loc, Bigg Loop and more. Production was done by C-Dubb, Vybe Beatz, Keep Bangin Prod., Super Beat Man, Beat Addictionz, Cubz, June G and more. You can cop its digital version on Amazon and other e-spots. Follow Mr. G on SoundCloud and Instagram. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
22 January 2017: Mazerati Ricky - Old Rulez
This one here was scheduled to drop mid February, but RapBay is already selling hard copies of Mazerati Ricky's album called "Old Rulez". The project dropped under Black Market Records and features Too Short, Mozzy, Young Mezzy, G Herbo, Jojo Mula Gang, Lezzy Life and Kacey Khalied. Production was delivered by June Onna Beat and Daveo. Follow Mazerati Ricky on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
22 January 2017: Tre Solid - Applying Pressure
Sacramento representative Tre Solid is out with his solo project called "Applying Pressure". The album was released under Black Market Records and includes guest appearances by Aziz, Breezee, Steeeze and Lil Darrion. Cop a hard copy on RapBay. Follow Tre Solid on Twitter, Instagram and visit iamtresolid.com.
22 January 2017: Jai Swift - Gang: The Leak Tape
Hayward rapper Jai Swift is about to drop a new solo called "Gang: The Leak Tape". It will be made of 14 songs produced by Jai Swift, Marlee B, OL & Bach Thought and will feature guest appearances by Lee Ferris and Chippass. Stay tuned for the release date. Check out Jai Swift on Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, BandCamp and jaiswift.wordpress.com. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
22 January 2017: COS - The Features Volume 1
Sac Town rapper COS has recently brought a collection of his features songs. The album is available on BandCamp and includes 12 tracks with verses delivered by Brotha Lynch, Yukmouth, Phonk Beta, Zagg, Keak Da Sneak, D-Dubb, E-Moe, Crookwood and more. Follow COS on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and ReverbNation. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
22 January 2017: Duck MTB - Dont Judge Me 2: The Struggle Is Real (free)
San Francisco representative Duck MTB is out with a free-for-download release called "Dont Judge Me 2: The Struggle Is Real". The album includes 13 tracks featuring Tokyo Marlow, D Mac, Ayo Luciano, Y.C., Bam ThaRudeOne, NYQ and Doe Boy. Beats were produced by Trey Sizzle, Big Boy Tracks, YDMG, Lil Rece, Skeyez, Dez Wright, LOH Music and others. You can check out the entire thing on SoundCloud. Follow Duck MTB on Twitter and Instagram. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
20 January 2017: Big Tone & Dee Cisneros - Mob Influenced
Check out a brand new project from two homeboy rappers: a well known Antioch representative Big Tone and a Sacramento artist Dee Cisneros. "Mob Influenced" is made of 15 songs with guest appearances by Sneaks, CN and Calle. You can grab its digital version on iTunes and Amazon. Follow Big Tone and Dee Cisneros and on Instagram. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
20 January 2017: D-Lo - We Outside
Oakland rapper D-Lo is back with a brand new solo project called "We Outside". It was released under Black Market Records and includes 16 tracks with guest appearances by Mozzy, Show Banga, J-Diggs, IAmSu!, Sleepy D, Husalah and more. Production was delivered by June Onna Beat, Sleepy D and Husalah. You can grab it on Amazon. Follow Mr. No Hoe on Facebook, Twitter and SoundCloud. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
20 January 2017: Laroo - Flashbang
Richmond rapper Laroo will be out with the new project on February 3rd. The Hard Hitta will bring his fans a set of 8 tracks featuring C-Bo, B-Legit, Rich Rocka, Cousin Fik, Lil Blood, Nef The Pharaoh, Dutch Santana, Stresmatic, Boo Banga and more. Check out Laroo THH on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
20 January 2017: Shigady Da Playboy - Treal Business
Crest Creepaz' member - Shigady Da Playboy - is coming out with his new solo project on January 31st. The album will be called "Treal Business" and will be made of 12 tracks with guest appearances by Killa Keise, ST Spittin, Indecent The Slapmaster, Boss Hogg, Kobra Abysmal and Lil Mac Tha Cutt. All beats were produced by Indecent The Slapmaster. Visit Shigady on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
20 January 2017: Family Mobbalation: Da Movie
Vallainyous comes from Fairfield, California, was raised in Seattle, Washington and now resides in San Francisco. We've known him from his features on Lil Raider's projects from around 2006/07, however it appears that the rapper brought a lot more to the underground scene. He's back with a compilation project called "Family Mobbalation: Da Movie" which is available now on CD Baby. The project is made of 22 songs with verses delivered by Raw Krack, Yung Pook, Slick Tha Pimp, Romey Nite, Bink Mack Da Most, Vallainyous, Neno B, Mac Miere, Meagene Kokerland, Yung Biz, Roy Steele and many more. Follow Vallainyous on Facebook and visit his ReverbNation and BandCamp profiles.
20 January 2017: Littles - Keys To Success
"Keys To Success" is the name of upcoming release from Fresno rapper Littles. It's scheduled to drop on February 1st and will be made of 16 songs with guest appearances by The Jacka, E-40, Lil Goofy, Robby Ice, Skeam, Young Beto and more. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
20 January 2017: Point 5 - No Holding Back Volume 1
Hayward rapper Point 5 is back with his new solo project titled "No Holding Back Volume 1". What you'll get is a set of 12 songs featuring Young Toda. The project is available now in a digital version on Amazon. Be sure to visit Point 5 on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
20 January 2017: Juliano - Pesos Musica Ambition
Tracy (209) rapper Juliano is out with a new solo project called "Pesos Musica Ambition". The album is made of 10 songs featuring Show Banga. Production was brought by WassupFabe, Keezy, MexicoDro, KSwisha, Dave-O and LGNDRY JAAY. You can grab it online on Amazon. Follow Juliano on Twitter, Instagram and SoundCloud. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
20 January 2017: C5 - Only Up From Here
Oakland / Los Angeles rapper C5 is out with his new solo project called "Only Up From Here" that is made of 9 solo tracks. You can purchase its digital version on Amazon and iTunes. Visit C5 on Twitter, SoundCloud, Facebook, Instagram and officialc5.com.
20 January 2017: Karon The Don - The Don Album
Bay Area rapper by the name of Karon The Don is freshly out with a brand new solo project called "The Don Album". It features 7 songs with guest appearances by San Quinn, Kafani, Facegame Marati, C.O.Z. and Nitha. You can purchase its digital version on Amazon. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
17 January 2017: Tall Boi & Boss Hogg - Creepin' Tall
Vallejo rapper Boss Hogg and Sacramento representative Tall Boi are out with a brand new project called "Creepin' Tall". The album is made of 13 songs with guest appearances by San Quinn, J-Diggs, Beeda Weeda, Vital, Reek Daddy, Rydah J Klyde, Shigady, Tha Sauce, Seanessy, B-Luv and more. You can purchase its digital version on CD Baby and iTunes. Visit Boss Hogg on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Follow Tall Boi on Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud and ReverbNation. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
17 January 2017: T-Nutty & Liq - Slangin And Bangin Pt. 2
Almost 5 years ago two Sacramento representatives - T-Nutty and Liq - dropped their joint project called "Slangin And Bangin". Now they're aiming for part 2, which is scheduled to be released on January 27th. The album will include 16 songs with guest performances by C-Bo, Killa Tay, Mitchy Slick, Rydah J Klyde, Marvaless, Street Knowledge, Mob Jr, Work Dirty, Lil Meek and more. Follow T-Nutty on Instagram and Twitter. Get at Liq on Instagram and Twitter. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
17 January 2017: D Rek - Super Banana OG (free)
Meadowview (Sacramento) rapper by the name of D Rek has recently brought his new project called "Super Banana OG". It's made of 15 songs featuring D-Lo, Young Mezzy, Cozmo, Mula Gang, Chippass, C Plus and others. Production was done by Teo I Like This, Architekz, Kha M Beats, Eli, Cozmo, J Fresh, Yunq A and more. You can check out the entire thing for free on SoundCloud. Follow D Rek on Instagram and SoundCloud. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
17 January 2017: Young Mezzy - Undeniable
Fairfield rapper Young Mezzy was quite fertile in the last two years. BayUndaground.com wrote about 6 of his releases, including 2 parts of "707 Say It Backwards" or the latest "Priority" that dropped in October last year. In a few days he'll be back with his next project - an 8-track deep album titled "Undeniable" and presented by June Onna Beat. You'll hear guest appearances by Celly Ru, Nef The Pharaoh, D-Rek, JT The 4th, Sleepy D, Jojo and more. Follow Young Mezzy on Twitter, SoundCloud and Instagram. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
17 January 2017: $ir Cloud - Year Of The Cloud (free)
Vallejo representative $ir Cloud brought his new project called "Year Of The Cloud" in the end of December. You can check out the whole thing on SoundCloud. What you'll get is a set of 12 tracks with guest appearances by Salsalino, BabyTreeze, LeeRoy The Innovator and King Valo. Production was done by MarzTD, WavyTre, Don Geno, Moebanggga and BMP Productions. Follow the rapper on Instagram and Twitter. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
17 January 2017: Kente - In The Neighborhood Vol. 1 (free)
Kente is an underground rapper outta Berkeley. He has recently dropped a free-for-download release called "In The Neighborhood Vol. 1". The whole album is available on SoundCloud and features 15 songs with guest appearances by Saucy Ness, MBK Zu, Young Busco, Mike Laz, Cousin Rob, Raymos and more. Follow Kente on Twitter. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
17 January 2017: Ms. Kash - The Rap Vixen Project (free)
Ms. Kash is a female artist hailing from Oakland. She has recently released her debut album titled "The Rap Vixen Project". It's now available on DatPiff and features 17 songs with production from Matt Blaque, Kits, TC Robinson, Streee, Masta Ace and Milly. Next to Ms. Kash you'll hear Matt Blaque, A-1, Che Blaq, Sellassie, Solo and Cadijah. Visit Ms. Kash on ReverbNation and Facebook. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
15 January 2017: Yukmouth - JJ Based On A Vill Story
Oakland's mega star of the Luniz - Yukmouth - is back with his brand new solo project called "JJ Based On A Vill Story". It has just arrived to iTunes and Amazon, but you can also order a hard copy on smokealotrecords.com. Expect to hear 17 tracks with guest appearances by C-Bo, G-Stack, Poohman, Mitchy Slick, Ampichino, Young Noble, TQ, Big Mike, Lil' Flip and more. Follow Yukmouth on Twitter. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
15 January 2017: Lil Blood - Conversations With The Devil
Be on the lookout for another release produced entirely by the World Freshest - DJ Fresh. This time he'll be doing beats for a new solo from Lil Blood called "Conversations With The Devil". The album is scheduled to be released on February 10th and will be made of 9 songs. Pre-order your digital version on iTunes or Amazon. Visit Lil Blood on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
15 January 2017: Mr. Jet Black - Ambidextrous
Hayward representative Mr. Jet Black is back with his new solo endeavor called "Ambidextrous". The album includes 10 songs featuring rappers like Mitchy Slick, Vitani, Big Klef, Sheph D and Calvin Rose. Production was delivered by E-A-Ski, Cuddy On The Beat, LT Beats, Don pro, Hermanata and Yoda On The Beat. Go and cop the album on iTunes or Amazon. Follow Jet Black on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and SoundCloud. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
15 January 2017: Anonymous That Dude & Plaga - Fuck Em Tho
Bay Area rapper Anonymous That Dude hooked up with Plaga to bring their joint project called "Fuck Em Tho". The album will be made of 12 tracks featuring Philthy Rich, Keak Da Sneak, Jim Jones, Don T and LAX. Expect it to drop on February 16th. Follow Anonymous That Dude on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, SoundCloud or ReverbNation. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
15 January 2017: Montana Montana Montana - Lovie Johnson 2
Bakersfield rapper Montana Montana Montana is out with his new project called "Lovie Johnson 2". The album dropped under 925five and is made of 10 songs featuring 925 Crew, Philthy Rich, V-Nasty and Mr. Silky Slim. You can order a digital version on iTunes and Amazon. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
15 January 2017: Blvck Moses - Henny & Heartbreak
Sacramento rap artist by the name of Blvck Moses is back with his new material. It's called "Henny & Heartbreak" and includes 8 tracks with appearances by Lady Z. You can purchase its digital version on Amazon. Check out Blvck Moses on Instagram and SoundCloud. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
13 January 2017: Tall Boi & Boss Hogg - Creepin' Tall
Vallejo rapper Boss Hogg and Sacramento representative Tall Boi are about to bring you a brand new project called "Creepin' Tall". The album is scheduled to drop on January 15th and will be made of 13 songs with guest appearances by San Quinn, J-Diggs, Beeda Weeda, Vital, Reek Daddy, Rydah J Klyde, Shigady, Tha Sauce, Seanessy, B-Luv and more. Visit Boss Hogg on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Follow Tall Boi on Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud and ReverbNation. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
13 January 2017: Shill Macc - Rap Posters On The Wall
Fairfield rapper Shill Macc is back with his new promo project called "Rap Posters On The Wall". It's available for free in a digital version on shillmacc.com. What you'll hear is a set of 8 songs featuring Rydah J Klyde and Kaynine. Production was done by LT Beats, Bullet Loko, Beast and 93 Beats. Visit Shill Macc on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
13 January 2017: T.E.K. - Funk The World
T.E.K. hails from Bellingham, WA, but his fresh-of-the-press release is full of Northern CA representatives like Bigg Quint (of UDI), Mirakulus (of Dyin' 2 Live), Big Mack, Prime Minister, Pho Balo, Pooh Man, Nuttso (of Outlawz) and more. You can get the album straight from Amazon. Production was done by K-Lou, TC, Johnny Z, Prodeje, Fami Otejunde, G-Man Stan and more. Follow T.E.K. on Facebook, Twitter and ReverbNation. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
13 January 2017: Yatta - Cutthroat
San Francisco rapper Yatta dropped his new material back in December. The album is called "Cutthroat" and features 7 songs with guest performances by K.E., Sonni Bang, Ice, Yae, Drew Beez and G-Val. You can purchase an mp3 version on iTunes, Amazon and other e-spots. Follow Yatta on Instagram and SoundCloud. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
13 January 2017: C5 - Only Up From Here
Next week Oakland / Los Angeles rapper C5 will drop his new solo project. It will be called "Only Up From Here" and will hit the streets on January 20th. You'll hear 9 solo tracks on that. Follow C5 on Twitter.
10 January 2017: Bavgate - The Return Of The Badguy
Oakland rapper Bavgate has recently brought his new solo piece to the table. "The Return Of The Badguy" features a nice line-up of guest appearances (E-40, Mistah F.A.B., Crooked I, Berner, D-Lo, Keak Da Sneak, Kurupt and more), however a major part of songs last around 2 minutes only. The album is available now on iTunes. Check out Bavgate on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
10 January 2017: Stewie - It Iz What It Iz: The EP
South San Francisco rapper Stewie (affiliated with Scripp Block Muzik, now signed to Dope World Ent.) is back with a new EP project called "It Iz What It Iz". You'll hear 8 tracks with guest appearances by Handsome Fatt, Young Rad, ProHoeZak, Jay Luck and Ty Harris. Go and cop the album in digital shape on iTunes or Amazon. Follow Stewie on Instagram, Twitter and SoundCloud. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
10 January 2017: Dope World Entertainment presents Handsome Fatt
South San Francisco representative by the name of Handsome Fatt is out with a self titled project presented by his label - Dope World Ent. The album includes 8 song with guest performances by the label's artists like Stewie, Young Rad and Any Jane, plus others like RamRock, ProHoeZak, Mike Marshall and J Luck. You can purchase its digital version on Amazon. Follow Handsome Fatt on Instagram, Facebook and handsomefatt.com. Visit Dope World on its Facebook page. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
10 January 2017: Dr. Edwin - Product Of My Environment
Hanford (559 area code) representative Dr. Edwin has just released his new solo project called "Product Of My Environment". You'll hear 16 songs with guest appearances by R.O.B., Kali King, Spade, Dot Loc, YSB, Fluenci and others. Purchase its digital version on Amazon. Check out Dr. Edwin on SoundCloud and Facebook. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
10 January 2017: Mr. Jet Black - Ambidextrous
Hayward representative Mr. Jet Black is coming out with his new solo endeavor called "Ambidextrous" on January 13th. The album will be made of 10 songs featuring rappers like Mitchy Slick, Vitani, Big Klef, Sheph D and Calvin Rose. Production will be delivered by E-A-Ski, Cuddy On The Beat, LT Beats, Don pro, Hermanata and Yoda On The Beat. Follow Jet Black on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and SoundCloud. Tracklist: (show tracklist)
