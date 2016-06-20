10 January 2017: Bavgate - The Return Of The Badguy Oakland rapper Bavgate has recently brought his new solo piece to the table. "The Return Of The Badguy" features a nice line-up of guest appearances (E-40, Mistah F.A.B., Crooked I, Berner, D-Lo, Keak Da Sneak, Kurupt and more), however a major part of songs last around 2 minutes only. The album is available now on iTunes. Check out Bavgate on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Tracklist: (show tracklist)

01. No Studio

02. City of Dope f. StudioMike

03. Dope Fien f. E-40 & Bo Fex

04. Pants Down f. Nook Da Crook & Mistah F.A.B.

05. Ready 4 Whatever f. E-40

06. She a Goer f. Young Life

07. Got To Have It f. LB & Kurupt

08. It's a Pimp Convention f. Mac Mill

09. You Might Get

10. The Bad Guy

11. Go Banna's f. D-Lo

12. I'm Smoking f. Berner

13. Niggas Getting Money

14. Roll Up f. Keak Da Sneak

15. Pour Up

16. Somebody

17. Ain't Worried Bout It

18. With Yo Looking Ass

19. Hey Bra Bra f. Ren

20. The New Real

21. Thatz How I'm Goin Out f. Crooked I



